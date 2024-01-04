Police investigating burglary of veteran’s home

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Detectives with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a burglary in Harlan County.

Officials said the incident happened at a home off of Spencer Road in the Clover Lick community.

The back door of the home was reportedly broken into.

The owner of the home is a Vietnam veteran and currently in a nursing home.

Detectives said oxygen tanks, war medals, electric drills, a television and an ATV were some of the stolen items.

If you have any information about the case, you can call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

