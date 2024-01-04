Police: Harlan man facing drug charges after traffic stop
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said a Harlan man is facing charges after they found him with drugs during a traffic stop.
The incident happened on December 23rd.
After police searched the car Tony Halburnt was in, they say they found a crystal-like substance in the back seat and a cut straw with white residue inside it.
Halburnt, 59, was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.
