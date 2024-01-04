Police: Harlan man facing drug charges after traffic stop

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said a Harlan man is facing charges after they found him with drugs during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on December 23rd.

After police searched the car Tony Halburnt was in, they say they found a crystal-like substance in the back seat and a cut straw with white residue inside it.

Halburnt, 59, was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

