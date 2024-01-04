Pikeville Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2024

Pikeville Medical Center: First Baby of 2024
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff with the Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2024.

The baby boy, named Hudson James Bentley, weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.

His parents, Hannah Adams and Tyler Bentley, are from Pike County.

“Pikeville Medical Center is continuing a long-standing tradition associated with the first baby of the year and is waiving all medical costs not covered by insurance. The proud parents were also presented with a hand-made quilt from PMC OB-GYN Dr. Hayley Trimble and a variety of other gifts donated by local businesses,” officials with PMC explained.

