No. 4 Johnson Central comes from behind to remain undefeated for 13th straight win

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Lady Eagles defeated Morgan County, 55-41, to remain the lone undefeated team in the mountains.

Highlights from the game will be added to this article after it airs on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

Johnson Central was tested by Morgan County at home on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

It went well for the Lady Eagles right at the start of the game, breaking out a 6-5 lead.

However, Morgan County gained their first lead of the game later in the first period after an and-one layup by sophomore forward Emma Clinger, 18-15.

Momentum shifted toward the traveling Lady Cougars.

The Cougs continued to knock down shots and dribble through Johnson Central’s defensive pressure efforts, leading at halftime, 29-20.

In the third quarter, Johnson Central turned the tables on a 20-5 run that regained the lead heading into the final period, 40-34.

This run was fueled by the Lady Eagles finding their shot again.

Senior guard Taylor McKenzie, junior guard Kaylyn McKenzie, and senior forward Sophie Younce combined for 29 points.

Johnson Central’s third quarter push was enough to secure their 13th straight win and remain undefeated.

“Hats off to these girls,” Johnson Central girls basketball head coach Jim Hicks said. “They come out the second half and they responded well and that’s who we are. We’re a blue-collar team. We work really hard. Nothing against Morgan County because they played their butts off and we’re very fortunate to come out here with a win.”

Coming up next, No. 4 Johnson Central will put their streak on the line against George Washington (WV) on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

