Man arrested after stealing plane from airport and flying to California, police say

A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California. (Source: KVVU)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Southern Nevada say a plane was stolen last weekend after a series of burglaries at the North Las Vegas Airport.

Police said a 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine aircraft was taken by 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis sometime after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to authorities, Zukaitis ended up flying the plane to the California desert and landing near the Barstow-Daggett Airport.

The plane’s owner said he found a marijuana joint on the floor and numerous beer cans and bottles in the cockpit after locating the aircraft with authorities. There was also damage to the propeller and engine.

A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California.
A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California.(KVVU)

The owner said the Air Force alerted him about the theft after an emergency locator transmitter alerted authorities about a possible accident involving the plane.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office arrested Zukaitis. He is facing charges that include possession of a stolen airplane and transporting stolen property across state lines. Additional charges are pending in Nevada.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and the motive of why Zukaitis stole the plane is not yet known.

Zukaitis is also responsible for three burglaries at the airport before stealing the plane, police said.

He is expected to be extradited to Nevada to face a judge in North Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the FBI said it will be leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of...
Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff
DANIEL CAMERON
Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange
Eugene Welch Davis
Community remembers former teacher, coach
Melissa Riddell says at 3 a.m. she heard a woman breaking into her home. She says that woman...
Woman claims she was attacked, kidnapped, robbed in Estill Co. home

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
Unsealed documents show again how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Cecil’s owners said their dog ate $4,000 in cash. Source: (CNN, CARRIE LAW,...
Dog eats $4,000 in cash
State of the Commonwealth Address
Gov. Andy Beshear honors EKY during State of the Commonwealth Address
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Trump’s lawyers want special counsel Jack Smith held in contempt in 2020 election interference case