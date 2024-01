PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police have released the name of the person whose body was found in the Jamboree community of Pike County back in November.

KSP troopers said the person was Melissa Wolford, 42, of Phelps.

Troopers said the cause of death is still being investigated.

