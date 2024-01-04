KSP investigating death in Floyd Co.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials are investigating a death in Floyd County.

On Tuesday, police said a man was found in the Drift community.

Police identified the man as James Osborne, 64, of Minnie.

He was found outside of his vehicle along Drift Hollow Road.

His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for autopsy.

If you have any information, contact state police in Pikeville at (606) 433-7711.

