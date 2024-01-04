Good Question: Why are Iowa & New Hampshire so important to presidential candidates?

Good Question: Why are Iowa & New Hampshire so important to presidential candidates?
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Steve asks, “Since both Iowa and New Hampshire are small states and have very few electoral votes, why are they so important to presidential candidates?”

Because they are the earliest contests when it comes to presidential campaigns, a good showing in either Iowa’s caucuses or New Hampshire’s primary can make or ruin a person’s chances of being the nominee.

After those, it’s likely some candidates will end their campaigns. Others will tout being the first winners in this election season.

And Iowa and New Hampshire also take pride in their positions. The National Constitution Center says Iowa’s state legislature passed a law saying that its caucuses need to be held at least eight days before any other nominating contest.

This year, that’s January 15.

New Hampshire has a similar law connected to other primaries. Their presidential primary will be on January 23.

As for us, Kentucky’s presidential primary will be months later, on May 21st.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of...
Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff
DANIEL CAMERON
Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange
Eugene Welch Davis
Community remembers former teacher, coach
Melissa Riddell says at 3 a.m. she heard a woman breaking into her home. She says that woman...
Woman claims she was attacked, kidnapped, robbed in Estill Co. home

Latest News

Owsley County Clerk's Office
AG Russell Coleman announces indictment of Owsley County Clerk
Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
bodyfound_wkyt_0619
KSP investigating death in Floyd Co.
State of the Commonwealth Address
Gov. Andy Beshear honors EKY during State of the Commonwealth Address
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Owsley County clerk indicted