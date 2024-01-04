Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Alexis Thornton and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning, officials said.

The chase started around 2 a.m. in Georgia, traveled south on Interstate 85 and across the Chattahoochee River into Chambers County, Alabama.

According to Lanett Police officials, several officers were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when a Lanett police officer crashed into and killed a Georgia police officer.

The suspect being pursued is in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates.

Copyright 2024 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of...
Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff
DANIEL CAMERON
Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange
New mom Sydney and baby Taytum Blaire Van Norstran
Baptist Health Corbin introduces first baby of 2024
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
Laurel Co. Theft Suspects
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects

Latest News

.
AG Coleman announces indictment of Owsley County Clerk
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
(Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/FROM SUPER PAC "STAND FOR AMERICA"/FROM SUPER PAC "NEVER BACK DOWN,...
Haley, DeSantis scramble to shrink Trump's lead