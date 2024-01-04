Former Letcher Co. deputy receives sentence

(WGEM)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Letcher County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Fields was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Pike County Circuit Court Judge Eddy Coleman delivered the sentencing on Thursday.

Fields faces consecutive sentences for rape and sodomy adding up to seven years.

Here are the sentences altogether:

- Third degree rape (five years)

- Sodomy (two years)

- Two counts of tampering (five years)

- Purgery (one year)

One of the victims, Sabrina Adkins, gave an emotional testimony during the hearing.

“I felt hard for you and your family, but now I know how you effected me and my son. I once allowed you to take him away from me,” said Adkins.

Fields will also be listed as a registered sex offender.

He is to report to the Letcher County Jail by Friday at noon.

