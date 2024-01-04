Floyd Co. shelter housing hope this winter

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For some people in Floyd County, escaping the winter weather is a challenge.

“People in a rural area, like where we live, are embarrassed about being homeless. They don’t want to be identified as homeless,” said Mickey McGuire, Attorney for the Floyd County Homeless Shelter.

The Maddiwar House of Hope has open beds as the winter months continue, with representatives saying they are working hard to connect people with the resources they need.

“We get people in and they’re allowed to stay for several months if they need to. But what we try to do is get them un-homeless,” said McGuire. “And, so, sometimes we keep people for a few weeks and and they find something or work something out. Sometimes, it takes months and months and months.”

The goal, according to McGuire, is to get people back on their feet, heading toward the brightest future possible. The shelter was able to connect six people with housing to kick off the New Year, which means more room for neighbors in need of shelter.

“Where we have openings, what it really kind of says is we’re doing a really good job,” said McGuire. “Because we’re moving people out that were here.”

With needs being met by the shelter, the shelter has needs as well. Program Facilitator Deborah Brown said the community steps in to help feed the clients at the shelter- signing up to bring lunch and dinner on specific days of the month. But there are currently spaces open that need filled for January.

“That’s why it’s so important that our community steps up and provides meals for us,” said Brown. “We ask for lunch and dinner. Currently we have 13 empty spots.”

Anyone hoping to fill a bed at the shelter or fill a need for food can call 606-949-2018.

