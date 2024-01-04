FIRST ALERT: An unsettled weekend on tap

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A mostly dry end to the work week is on tap, but we are tracking big changes for the weekend and early next week.

Tonight Through Friday Night

We are tracking dry, frigid weather tonight. Lows tumble into the mid-and-lower-20s under a mostly clear sky, so be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes.

The forecast does not look bad on Friday. We stay dry and partly sunny. Highs rebound into the mid-40s. Enjoy the calm weather because changes are looming as early as Friday night.

As an area of low pressure moves closer to the mountains Friday night, we are tracking moisture to increase. As a result, some wintry mix will be possible, mainly after midnight. Lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s.

An Active Weekend Forecast

An unsettled weekend forecast is on tap, so be sure to have the WYMT First Alert Weather app.

We are tracking some wintry mix to start the event Saturday morning, but as the atmosphere warms to above-freezing temperatures, any wintry precipitation should transition to all rain for our region by the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Areas near and north of I-64 will have the better chance to see more snowflakes on Saturday, but even there, a transition to rain is possible as milder air takes over, so we are not anticipating widespread issues. However, some slick spots will be possible, mainly early on Saturday.

Scattered showers linger into Saturday night, but moisture will be on the decrease, so it will not be as widespread as earlier in the day. However, we could possibly see some patches of wintry mix as temperatures cool to near freezing. Lows dip into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Spotty showers and wintry mix patches will be possible on Sunday, but highs top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s, so we are not anticipating big impacts. Lows fall into the lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking a short break on Monday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-40s, while lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s. Moisture looks to increase again by late Monday.

Our next weather system looks to impact the region by Tuesday. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-50s as widespread showers are likely under a cloudy sky. Some of the rain could be heavy, and we are tracking gusty winds with this system.

Lows look to tumble into the mid-and-lower-30s by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, so some snow showers are possible under a cloudy sky, but it will all depend on the amount of leftover moisture. Highs look to reach the upper-30s by Wednesday afternoon, and lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Again, stay weather aware into early next week.

