DQ Roundball Midseason Review: Cordia Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Cordia girls’ basketball may have started the season 1-10, but the desire to grow and build for the future is driving this team forward.

“That’s what I tell them every game, win or lose, let it roll off your back and come back ready the next day,” said Cordia girls basketball head coach Gary Kassee.

The Lady Lions are led by lone senior Mackenzie Allen, who averages more then four points a game.

“Where definitely a small young team,” said Allen. “We have a lot of young players and we just need to work together as a team, move the ball better (and) try our best.”

Cordia will be back in action versus Phelps, on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

