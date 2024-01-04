DQ Roundball Midseason Review: Betsy Layne Boys

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne boys’ basketball team has had an impressive start to the season.

The Bobcats sit at 7-6, showing spurts of their potential in both their wins and losses.

“Biggest goal is just to get a consistent effort,” said Betsy Layne head boys basketball coach Mike Howard. “I just want the effort and to show some pride.”

The Bobcats have picked up some quality wins already this season against Martin County and Leslie County.

“We’ve been playing like a second-half team,” said Junior guard Cameron Pente. “If we come out strong in the first half we can compete with anybody around here I believe.”

Pente, Betsy Layne’s go-to point guard, has been benched thus far this season due to an injury.

The Bobcats will hit the hardwood next against Morgan County, on Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

