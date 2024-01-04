Community remembers former teacher, coach

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are remembering a former Eastern Kentucky teacher and coach.

Eugene Welch Davis was a teacher for more than 60 years and also spent time as the head coach for the Pikeville High School football team.

Davis also served as the school’s athletic director and baseball coach for several seasons.

After retiring in 1997, he was inducted into the Pikeville High School Hall of Fame.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Both will take place at the First Baptist Church in Pikeville.

The funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pikeville High School.

Davis was 92.

You can read the obituary here.

