Changes coming to vehicle licensing in Kentucky

Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or...
Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or transferring vehicles.(Gov. Andy Beshear's office)
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or transferring vehicles.

Now, when a vehicle is transferred with an unexpired registration, the plate will be retained by the seller.

Previously, when a vehicle with an unexpired registration was transferred, a standard issue plate and registration were transferred with the vehicle to the new owner.

The seller will also gain the ability to apply their current plate and unexpired registration, including standard-issue plates, to any other vehicle they own of the same class, including a newly purchased vehicle.

Currently, vehicle and boat-related services are temporarily paused at County Clerk Offices statewide while the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System is being prepared for the rollout.

The change still takes effect even before that system is ready to go.

“So, instead of trading in your car or selling it and leaving the tag with it, no longer do that, keep your tag and as long as your sticker is still valid on it, when it expires - you’ll come in and get a new plate. Even though you can’t come and do the paperwork right now, you still retain your tag,” Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said.

The state will be rolling out this new system county by county, meaning each county will have its own start date.

So, you’ll need to reach out to your local county clerk’s office for more information.

In Boyd County, the system rolls out in January, and County Clerk Kevin Johnston says there will be a learning curve for clerk office employees. He says there could be some delays.

“I would appreciate everybody’s patience. Unfortunately, this is a statewide implementation, so everybody just has to be a little patient please, and we’ll work with you the best we can once we get operational,” Johnston said.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with KSP Post 10 have released the name of the person's body that was found in Pike...
KSP: name released in Pike County death investigation
Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of...
Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff
DANIEL CAMERON
Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange
Eugene Welch Davis
Community remembers former teacher, coach
Melissa Riddell says at 3 a.m. she heard a woman breaking into her home. She says that woman...
Woman claims she was attacked, kidnapped, robbed in Estill Co. home

Latest News

State of the Commonwealth Address
Gov. Andy Beshear honors EKY during State of the Commonwealth Address
January kicks off National Blood Donor Month and the Kentucky Blood Center said it comes at a...
Man on a mission to donate in all 50 states during National Blood Donor Month
Former Letcher Co. deputy receives sentence
Vote
Good Question: Why are Iowa & New Hampshire so important to presidential candidates?