Changes coming to vehicle licensing in Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or transferring vehicles.

Now, when a vehicle is transferred with an unexpired registration, the plate will be retained by the seller.

Previously, when a vehicle with an unexpired registration was transferred, a standard issue plate and registration were transferred with the vehicle to the new owner.

The seller will also gain the ability to apply their current plate and unexpired registration, including standard-issue plates, to any other vehicle they own of the same class, including a newly purchased vehicle.

Currently, vehicle and boat-related services are temporarily paused at County Clerk Offices statewide while the new Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System is being prepared for the rollout.

The change still takes effect even before that system is ready to go.

“So, instead of trading in your car or selling it and leaving the tag with it, no longer do that, keep your tag and as long as your sticker is still valid on it, when it expires - you’ll come in and get a new plate. Even though you can’t come and do the paperwork right now, you still retain your tag,” Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston said.

The state will be rolling out this new system county by county, meaning each county will have its own start date.

So, you’ll need to reach out to your local county clerk’s office for more information.

In Boyd County, the system rolls out in January, and County Clerk Kevin Johnston says there will be a learning curve for clerk office employees. He says there could be some delays.

“I would appreciate everybody’s patience. Unfortunately, this is a statewide implementation, so everybody just has to be a little patient please, and we’ll work with you the best we can once we get operational,” Johnston said.

