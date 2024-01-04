Beshear honors EKY during State of the Commonwealth Address

State of the Commonwealth Address
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday night included a host of Eastern Kentuckians.

One being Scott McReynolds and the Housing Development Alliance.

“We’ve also seen leaders in the east following the floods. Leaders like Scott McReynolds Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance out of Perry County,” Beshear said.

Beshear acknowledged the monumental strides the staff has made to rebuild homes after the flood, and he honored the White family alongside McReynolds during the address.

“William, Cheyanne and their son Caleb were living in Troublesome Creek in Knott County. They watched as their home was washed away. But thanks to Scott and his team as well as so many generous donors to the flood relief fund. William, Cheyanne, Caleb and their newest addition Maggie have their new home and best of all they don’t have to worry about it flooding ever again. Let’s thank Scott and this family for everything they are doing,” he said.

On Thursday, McReynolds sat down and reflected on the experience. He said it was an honor being recognized for the work HDA and many other housing organizations have done to rebuild.

“To kind of represent all of the flood recovery work that is going on in East Kentucky. It’s great that the Governor remembered. You know he has said all along that he is not going to forget us, and this is just another good example,” McReynolds added.

He also looked back at their growth since the flood and said they touched a record number of new homes in 2023. They reached 40 homes.

“Now that may be finishing a home that we started in 2022. That may be a home that we built from start to finish in ‘23, or that may be a home that we started in the end,” McReynolds said.

The Housing Development Alliance has officially completed 67 flood survivor home rehabs and 18 new homes with 11 in construction.

HDA is currently working with more than 200 flood survivors in need of new or better housing.

McReynolds said volunteers are always welcome.

To learn more about the Housing Development Alliance click here.

