All eyes on the weekend forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another cold day across the mountains and a few of us may even see some flurries or a light snow shower this morning. However most of the region stays dry, and then our attention turns to the weekend forecast.

Thursday and Friday

The forecast for today starts with a very slim chance of some flakes in the higher elevations near the Virginia border. For most of us it’s a cloudy and cold days with highs only in the upper 30s as a weak cold front exits the region. High pressure brings back clear skies tonight allowing our temperatures to drop into the lower 20s. Friday will feature clear skies early and increasing clouds by the afternoon as highs climb back to the mid 40s.

The Weekend Forecast

We then watch as a southern low pressure system moves into mountains on Saturday. This storm system likely starts as snow and wintry mix early on Saturday and by mid morning changes over to mainly rain for the mountains. There could be a little light accumulation upper near I-64 before the change over to all rain, but as of now I don’t believe most of the region will see snow on the ground. Highs will top out near 40 on Saturday. As that system exits the region we will see a little wrap around precipitation on Sunday. Most of it will be rain, but it could end as a few flakes on Sunday evening. Highs will once again top out near 40 with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Next Week

We start the week of dry as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s for highs on Monday and in the 50s on Tuesday. However Tuesday will feature a very rainy and wind day as a strong storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. That may end as a little snow on Wednesday, but as always we will have to wait and see how exactly it plays out.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.