AG Coleman announces indictment of Owsley County Clerk

.
.(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Thursday that the Owsley County Clerk was indicted on multiple charges.

Shanna Oliver, 41, of Booneville was indicted by the Special Prosecutions Division.

On January 3, a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Oliver on one count of Tampering with Public Records (Class D Felony) and one count of Official Misconduct Second Degree (Class B Misdemeanor).

According to the indictment, Oliver unlawfully refused to deliver public records in her possession to public servants from the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation, who were lawfully entitled to receive the records for examination or other purposes.

It also said Oliver unlawfully refrained from performing her duty when she failed to send paperwork regarding the purchase of a trailer to the Kentucky Department of Vehicle Regulation.

