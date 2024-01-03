WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At Tuesday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the Perry Central Commodores took on the Hazard Bulldogs.

During the game, Dr. Philip Collins, an orthopedic surgeon at Hazard ARH, presented a $500 check to Hazard High School Principal Kathy Patrick.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

