WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

ARH Game of the Week Check Presentation
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At Tuesday night’s ARH Game of the Week, the Perry Central Commodores took on the Hazard Bulldogs.

During the game, Dr. Philip Collins, an orthopedic surgeon at Hazard ARH, presented a $500 check to Hazard High School Principal Kathy Patrick.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

