Woman questions funeral home about loved one’s missing ashes

A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home...
A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home told her they lost his remains.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is grieving her uncle’s death and to make matters worse, the funeral home told her they lost his remains.

“Our family is tormented over this. It’s horrible. I am trying to grieve but I don’t have any ashes,” Rebecca Moore said. “I don’t even believe they have his ashes. I don’t even know where his body is.”

Moore’s uncle Ira Ison, also known as Ari, died on Dec. 5. She reached out to JB Ratterman’s and sons for their cremation services. The weekend before Christmas, Moore was told Ari’s ashes could be picked up. She got a message from the funeral home, saying they had lost her loved one’s remains.

“Ever since this happened, this is the only thing I think about is what they must be going through,” JB Ratterman and Son’s Funeral Home President Tony Ratterman said. “We don’t know what took place.”

Ratterman remembers receiving the cremation urn of the ashes in question. The funeral director explained when cremation urns are delivered, they’re stored in a specific spot until the family arrives. The weekend before Christmas, he said he couldn’t find them anymore.

“We are investigating and looking into this,” Ratterman said.

The funeral home confirmed they lost his ashes and then found them days later, but Moore didn’t know what to believe.

“This is the worst experience in my life I have had to deal with,” Moore said. “The loss of my uncle, and then the loss of his ashes, and all the lies in between.”

Ratterman said his family’s business has been in Louisville for more than 100 years. He tells WAVE news this is the first time this has happened.

Rebecca Moore said this back-forth about her uncle’s remains makes her pain unbearable. Moore doesn’t believe she will ever get her uncle’s remains back. Ratterman says he is investigating and reaching out to the attorney’s general office for more guidance on this situation.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, looks to shoot while defended by Illinois State's Myles...
Kentucky moves up in AP Top 25 Poll
A Whitley County man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted a female victim, leading her...
Whitley County man charged with assault
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Corbin PD arrests man on multiple drug charges
Lawrence Baldridge Caney Baptist Church
Knott Co. pastor gives final sermon after six decades

Latest News

New mom Sydney and baby Taytum Blaire Van Norstran
Baptist Health Corbin introduces first baby of 2024
Laurel Co. Theft Suspects
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
ARH Game of the Week Check Presentation
WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week
Letcher County road leading up to where officials are planning to build an airport.
State, FAA approve Letcher Co. airport plans