The weekend forecast continues to look messy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we enter the third day of the new year, our weather pattern continues to be on a typical cool note, but the weekend forecast is what a lot of folks are talking about. In the short term, today we are expecting increasing clouds throughout the day as our next weather maker approaches. We go from the 20s this morning into the mid 40s this afternoon as those clouds thicken up especially during the 2nd half of the day. A weak cold front enters the region tonight and drops our temperatures back into the upper 20s. A few flurries and maybe even a light snow shower are possible on Thursday, but chances continue to drop as their is just not a lot of moisture for this front to tap into.

Temperatures will be cold on Thursday as highs will not reach 40 for many locations, we will mostly be in the upper 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Friday looks a little bit warmer, but still chilly with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.

Then we turn our attention to the weekend forecast. An area of low pressure moving out of the deep south will pass by to our south. There are still a lot of questions about the track and intensity of this storm, but without a ton of cold air to work with at the surface this looking more like a wintry mix event for Eastern Kentucky than a full on snow maker. We will continue to adjust the forecast, but for now we are expecting some snow early Saturday morning transitioning to a wintry mix of rain and snow during the late morning and early afternoon. We could go back over to a few lingering flakes or rain showers early on Sunday before we begin to dry our and see mostly cloudy skies for the 2nd half of Sunday.

After that, we will need to keep our eyes on another storm system coming in from the southwest on next Tuesday, this one could be a strong wind maker with some heavy rain that could end as a little wintry weather.

