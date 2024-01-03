Three people arrested in Wayne Co.

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men and a woman are facing multiple charges after another man told police he had reportedly been assaulted and held hostage.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the incident occurred on December 29 when the three suspects reportedly went into a home on Danny Flynn Road without permission. The victim reported that during the incident he was held hostage and that the woman held a knife to his throat. The victim also reported that he was assaulted by one of the two men and that some items had either been destroyed or stolen.

After an arrest warrant was obtained, Candice Crabtree was taken into custody on December 30.

On January 1, two more arrest warrants were acquired. Austin Lee and Joshua Jones turned themselves in, they were arrested on January 2.

Crabtree was charged with robbery in the first degree, kidnapping - adult, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property - all others $500 < $1,000, first degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal trespassing, third degree terroristic threatening, engaging in organized crime and assault in the first degree.

Lee and Jones were both charged with first degree robbery, kidnapping - adult, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others $500 < $1,000, criminal mischief in the first degree, third degree criminal trespassing, third degree terroristic threatening, engaging in organized crime and assault in the first degree.

Crabtree, Lee, and Jones were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

