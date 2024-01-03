Stray chances return as weak cold front moves through

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking a weak cold front to sweep across the region tonight and Thursday. A passing sprinkle or snow flurry can not be ruled out, but higher rain chances are looming for the weekend.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

A stray sprinkle or snow flurry will be possible late tonight as a cold front moves through, but most of us will stay dry and cool. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

We are tracking some cooler conditions on Thursday. Again, a stray rain or snow shower can not be ruled out, mainly early and in the higher elevations, but most of the region will be dry. Highs only top out in the upper-30s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

A cold night is on tap to close out Thursday. Lows tumble into the mid-20s under a mostly clear sky, so be sure to protect your pets, plants and pipes.

Friday & The Weekend

The forecast does not look bad on Friday. We look to stay dry and partly sunny. Highs rebound into the mid-40s. Into Friday night, we are tracking some changes as a strong area of low pressure moves closer to the region. Some spotty wintry mix will be possible, especially after midnight. Lows fall into the mid-and-lower-30s.

A busy weekend forecast is on tap as a low pressure system moves across the region. We are tracking some wintry mix to start the event Saturday morning, but as the atmosphere warms to above-freezing temperatures, any wintry precipitation should transition to all rain for our region for the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

For now, places near and north of I-64 will have the better chance to see more wintry precipitation on Saturday. We will keep an eye on it.

Scattered showers linger into Saturday night, but moisture will be on the decrease, so it will not be as widespread as earlier in the day. However, we could possibly see some patches of wintry mix as temperatures cool to near freezing. Lows dip into the mid-and-lower-30s.

Spotty showers and wintry mix patches will be possibly on Sunday, but highs top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s, so we are not anticipating big impacts. Lows fall into the lower-30s.

Be sure to stay updated with this weekend system as more changes are possible as we get more model data.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking a short break on Monday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-40s, while lows fall into the upper-30s. Moisture looks to increase again by late Monday.

Our next weather system looks to impact the region by Tuesday. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-50s as widespread showers are likely under a cloudy sky. Some of the rain could be heavy, and we are tracking gusty winds with this system.

Lows look to tumble into the mid-and-lower-30s by Tuesday night, so we could see more snowflakes by Tuesday night, but it will depend on how much moisture sticks around. We will watch it closely and keep you updated.

