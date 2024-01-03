Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers

Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An hours-long standoff in Harrodsburg has ended with someone in custody

Harrodsburg Police say they were called to a home on Mooreland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a possible disturbance.

When officers made contact at the door, they say someone started shooting at them.

Police say all officers were able to take cover and call for additional units.

At that point, they say a standoff ensued.

Mooreland Avenue was blocked between Shewmaker Lane and the Blue Ridge subdivision for hours.

WKYT’s photographer saw state troopers, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI at the scene.

Harrodsburg Police Sergeant Scott Elder said they were able to evacuate neighboring houses to keep people in the area safe.

Police say they were able to get one woman out of the home unharmed, with the suspect still inside.

Not longer after, they were able to get the man to surrender. He was arrested and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

Police say they are still investigating what triggered the initial call to the suspect’s home.

Court documents identify the suspect as Carl Isham. His charges are resisting arrest, possessing a gun as a convicted felon and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

We will update this story as we confirm more information.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of...
Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff
DANIEL CAMERON
Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange
New mom Sydney and baby Taytum Blaire Van Norstran
Baptist Health Corbin introduces first baby of 2024
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
Laurel Co. Theft Suspects
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects

Latest News

Greta Henson
Kentucky State Police trying to solve Bell Co. cold case
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Bell Co. Cold Case - 11
On April 8, 2024, a solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United...
Preparations underway for the 2024 total solar eclipse
Arrest
Police: Harlan man facing drug charges after traffic stop
Pikeville Medical Center: First Baby of 2024
Pikeville Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2024