Pike Co. Schools superintendent announces retirement

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins announced he will retire at the end of the school year.

The announcement came Wednesday. Adkins said he has been blessed to serve his district for 28 years and is looking forward to his next chapter.

Adkins has worked for the district in several capacities, including as a teacher and a principal.

He said he knew, going into his role, this year would be his last serving the students of Pike County.

“I’ve had a great career and been superintendent nine years. The system’s in better shape. It’s in great shape financially, great shape academically- our test scores are phenomenal,” Adkins said. “It’s been a great career in public education. I’m ready to move on to different endeavors.”

While he is not announcing his future plans, he said he will stay in his role until June 30 as the district takes time to find his replacement.

“Give the board plenty of time to do their job and get somebody in place,” Adkins added.

Adkins said he is proud to have been part of the district. He added he has had a decades-long focus on the kids, the spaces in which they learn and the system that allows them to thrive. He added that while serving this role he watched his children graduate from the district which he describes as just icing on the cake.

“Leaving on great terms, with a great board, and everything in great shape,” he said.

