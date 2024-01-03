Perry County awarded emergency road aid funds

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Funding is being allocated to the Perry County Fiscal Court for road work.

Wednesday morning, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the court is receiving $35,600 in County Road Aid emergency funds for reimbursement for a slide repair on Forked Mouth Branch Road (CR 1312).

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The funds will be used to reimburse the county for repairs already completed on a slide located near Big Willard Road and Darryl Stidham Lane.

