No. 9 Perry Central fights off cross-town rival Hazard to win opening game of ARH Game of the Week doubleheader

Sophomore guard Taylor Couch heads to the line after converting an and-one layup.
Sophomore guard Taylor Couch heads to the line after converting an and-one layup.
By Armando Barry
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ninth-ranked Perry Central Lady Commodores defeated the Hazard Lady Bulldogs, 72-55, in the ARH Game of the Week doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

We will have highlights form the game attached to this article after it airs on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

Hazard hosted No. 9 Perry Central at Memorial Gymnasium at 6:00 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs came out on a hot start, pulling out an 8-2 lead early in the first quarter.

However, in the second quarter, Perry Central erupted and led by 20 points over Hazard going into the halftime break.

The Lady ‘Dores maintained their lead for the majority of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, senior Heidi Bentley drove down the right baseline and made a floater that put the Bulldogs back within single digits.

With a little more than three minutes left in the contest, sophomore guard Taylor Couch completed a 6-0 run on her own with back-to-back buckets on a three-pointer and a steal that led to an and-one layup.

This gave Perry Central the separation needed to win the ball game, 72-55.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

