No. 4 Hazard stuns No. 3 Perry Central at home in cross-town rivalry ARH Game of the Week

Sophomore guard Daulton Combs nails the opening shot of the game beyond the arc.(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Bulldogs earned a statement win over Perry Central inside Memorial Gymnasium, 56-40, in the nightcap of the ARH Game of the Week doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

We will attach highlights from the game to this article after it airs on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

The Bulldogs came out guns-blazing after sophomore guard Daulton Combs nailed the opening shot of the ball game.

Hazard continued on to create a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

Perry Central did everything they could to bring it back within manageable distance, but it seemed like the Commodores were unable to reach the bottom of the net.

No. 4 Hazard rolled on to their second consecutive win, 56-40, which improved the Bulldogs to 13-1 on the season.

No. 3 Perry Central falls to 7-7 on the season.

