Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding theft suspects.
The theft happened at a business off of KY-30 near London on Tuesday.
Officials said several items were stolen, and the suspects left in a white Nissan Maxima with a UK tag.
Deputies said the suspects were traveling toward Jackson County.
If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.
