Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding theft suspects.

The theft happened at a business off of KY-30 near London on Tuesday.

Officials said several items were stolen, and the suspects left in a white Nissan Maxima with a UK tag.

Deputies said the suspects were traveling toward Jackson County.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

