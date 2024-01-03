Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects

Laurel Co. Theft Suspects
Laurel Co. Theft Suspects(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding theft suspects.

The theft happened at a business off of KY-30 near London on Tuesday.

Officials said several items were stolen, and the suspects left in a white Nissan Maxima with a UK tag.

Deputies said the suspects were traveling toward Jackson County.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

