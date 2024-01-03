The Lady Patriots take care of business at home
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central downed Cordia Tuesday night, 67-20.
The Lady Patriots came out swinging, going up 24-0 at the end of the first quarter.
At the break, it was all Knott Central, 38-9.
The Pats dominated on the boards and fast breaks, helping them to a 67-20 win.
Knott Central has now won their last three games, moving them to 7-8 on the season.
Cordia drops to 1-10.
Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.