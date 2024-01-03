The Lady Patriots take care of business at home

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central downed Cordia Tuesday night, 67-20.

The Lady Patriots came out swinging, going up 24-0 at the end of the first quarter.

At the break, it was all Knott Central, 38-9.

The Pats dominated on the boards and fast breaks, helping them to a 67-20 win.

Knott Central has now won their last three games, moving them to 7-8 on the season.

Cordia drops to 1-10.

