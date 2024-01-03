Knott Central bounces back in Hindman

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central beat Cordia 74-33 on Tuesday night.

The Patriots started a host of their younger player’s, who did not let the moment pass them up.

Sophomore Gavin Mosley and Talan Osborne started the game with three straight threes.

Knott Central went up 28-9 after the first quarter.

The Patriots move to 9-3 on the season following their loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Cordia falls to 0-13.

