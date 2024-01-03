Knott Central bounces back in Hindman

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central beat Cordia 74-33 on Tuesday night.

The Patriots started a host of their younger player’s, who did not let the moment pass them up.

Sophomore Gavin Mosley and Talan Osborne started the game with three straight threes.

Knott Central went up 28-9 after the first quarter.

The Patriots move to 9-3 on the season following their loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Cordia falls to 0-13.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, looks to shoot while defended by Illinois State's Myles...
Kentucky moves up in AP Top 25 Poll
A Whitley County man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted a female victim, leading her...
Whitley County man charged with assault
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Corbin PD arrests man on multiple drug charges
Lawrence Baldridge Caney Baptist Church
Knott Co. pastor gives final sermon after six decades

Latest News

Girls High School Basketball
The Lady Patriots take care of business at home
Sophomore guard Daulton Combs nails the opening shot of the game beyond the arc.
No. 4 Hazard stuns No. 3 Perry Central at home in cross-town rivalry ARH Game of the Week
Sophomore guard Taylor Couch heads to the line after converting an and-one layup.
No. 9 Perry Central fights off cross-town rival Hazard to win opening game of ARH Game of the Week doubleheader
Hines was the head football coach at Pulaski County high school from 1996-2023.
South Laurel officially names John Hines their new head football coach