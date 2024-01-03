Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat

The Kentucky Capitol had to be evacuated Wednesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Capitol had to be evacuated Wednesday morning.

State officials tell us the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, along with some other Secretaries of State around the country, received an email claiming there was a bomb in the building.

We’re told they are handling the situation with “an abundance of caution,” and the Kentucky Capitol building was evacuated as part of protocol.

Kentucky State Police troopers are now searching the building.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
WYMT First Alert Weather
Tracking a messy weekend forecast
New mom Sydney and baby Taytum Blaire Van Norstran
Baptist Health Corbin introduces first baby of 2024
A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers...
Pastor charged with assaulting wife’s co-worker, pushing his head toward McDonald’s deep fryer, police say
Buckhorn City Council meets to remove mayor.
Buckhorn City Council votes to remove mayor

Latest News

Stormy Weather
The weekend forecast continues to look messy
Perry County Schools
EKY education leaders react to potential teacher pay raise
Laurel Co. Theft Suspects
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
Buckhorn City Council meets to remove mayor.
Buckhorn City Council votes to remove mayor