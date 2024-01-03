Hazard Police Department bringing school safety to a new level

Perry County School Safety
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School safety has always been a priority for school systems, and enhanced safety is on the increase now more than ever.

Hazard Police Department Major Zach Miller recently introduced new technology that has the capability to take school safety to a whole new level.

It is called a FARO scanner.

“If you set the scanner up in a room it takes millions of points of measurement within a matter of minutes. Now you take those millions of points of measurement in what is called a point cloud or a data file,” Miller said.

He added the technology can create a 3D two-scale model of every school in Perry County. Therefore, in the event of an incident, any law enforcement official responding, familiar with the school or not, would know the school layout prior to entry.

“If there is a call that says there is an incident in the auditorium. Well, what is the quickest way to get in the auditorium. You wouldn’t know unless you are familiar with it,” Milled said.

Perry County School Safety Coordinator Harvey Colwell said when Major Miller approached the school board about the implementation of the FARO scanner he was impressed.

“Being able to have a 3D model and a file of every building in our district, and every police department and fire department having access to that is going to be huge in the event that there is a crisis. Which we hope never occurs,” Colwell said.

Several staff members at the Hazard Fire Department will be undergoing training on the FARO scanner.

HPD expects to finish training by mid-January

