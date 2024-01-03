Governor Beshear recognizes educators, healthcare workers; pushes budget plan in State of the Commonwealth Address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Less than a month after being sworn in for his second term, Governor Andy Beshear gave his annual State of the Commonwealth Address, in which he began and continuously stated the Commonwealth is stronger than it’s ever been before.

“No pandemic, no tornado, no flood or any other challenge will change that. How we dealt with these historic challenges wasn’t red or blue or R or D. It was just us, team Kentucky. Where everybody matters,” Governor Beshear said.

Throughout the address, Beshear recognized educators, healthcare workers and several good Samaritans for their work over the past four years, as well as families who lost everything in natural disasters and families who lost loved ones risking their lives as on-duty law enforcement.

He restated parts of his proposed budget that would offer millions more in funding in areas like disaster relief, workforce development and education. His proposals for funding universal pre-k and an 11% across-the-board raise to educators earned standing applause from some.

“Our competition to the north and the south are showing us the way. But this budget opportunity is our chance to make things right here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “Let’s work together to get it done in this budget session.”

A few hours earlier, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne held a joint press conference providing a small look into what their proposed budget may hold.

While they say education will be a priority, they say they won’t mandate across the board raises.

“I believe those are decisions best made on the local level. But I do think you will see us contribute significant funding where local officials can utilize that money. I certainly believe and hope they will use that money to give teacher raises,” said Osborne.

Stivers says there’s also not much appetite in either chamber for funding universal pre-k.

“We all know we have to be competitive with sister states and the private sector, said Stivers. “There will be a need for local level officials, school boards and superintendents to have the tools to which to be competitive with.”

Stivers and Osborne say you can expect to see their budget filed within a week or two.

