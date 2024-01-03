Former EKU professor pleads guilty to child pornography charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A former EKU professor pleaded guilty to attempting to produce child pornography.

According to his plea agreement, an EKU student discovered a hidden camera in a men’s bathroom on campus back in September.

EKU police say the video camera was found in the restroom of the Whalen Complex.

Police say images from the camera helped lead them to 36-year-old Kyle Knezevich, who at the time was a professor at the university.

According to his plea agreement, Knezevich knowingly produced hidden recordings of both adult and minor males from approximately 2009 through 2023.

The videos were recorded in bathroom settings, including locker rooms, urinals, and the bathroom of his personal residence.

As part of his plea, Knezevich admitted that his intent in creating the videos was to capture the minor males engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Knezevich is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16, 2024.

He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.