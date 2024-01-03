A first look at some Ky. bills filed in 2024 session

Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know which bills Kentucky lawmakers could consider this session.

Once the session started Tuesday, more than 70 bills were filed in the House and more than 50 were filed in the Senate.

Senate Bill 10 would ask voters if they would like to elect the Governor and the President in the same year.

“The biggest upside is a cost savings and higher turnout in a year that elects the Governor, Secretary of State and so forth, and the biggest downside is you have a much longer ballot,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

House Bill 51 would require public schools to get parental approval for participation in certain questionnaires and activities.

There was a bill filed to allow racing events on state highways, another to require two-person crews on trains and one to abolish the death penalty.

Last year, Kentucky lawmakers approved medical marijuana. Again, a bill was filed to decriminalize recreational use but only for adults.

“For this particular piece of legislation, we are just talking about possession. Defined in the bill as one ounce or less,” Rep. Nima Kulkarni explained.

Dozens of bills were filed in each chamber, but there will be many more in the coming weeks.

The deadline to file a bill is the last week of February.

Lawmakers said other bills could focus on education, spending and infrastructure.

“Some of the priorities we have been contemplating will be the Kentucky Safe Act, the crime bill, that would get the most ceremonial numbers,” House Speaker David Osborne said.

We are also likely to see a constitutional amendment filed to let voters decide on school choice issues, but it has not been filed yet.

