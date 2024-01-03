Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just two days after announcing his retirement from coaching, Dean Hood is returning to a place he knows well.

On Wednesday, the University of Kentucky welcomed Hood back as the football program’s Director of Player Development.

Previously, Hood was a member of Mark Stoops’ coaching staff from 2017 to 2019. During that span, Hood served as special teams coordinator, outside linebackers coach and defensive backs coach.

“I’m extremely pleased to have Dean Hood rejoin our staff,” Stoops said. “When he was here previously, I grew a deep respect for him – not only as a coach on the field, but also for the way he guided and grew his players as young men. He will be a great asset to our overall program and to the personal development of our players.”

Hood had been the coach at Murray State, compiling a record of 15-25 during his four seasons as the Racers head coach.

“My family and I are excited to return to Big Blue Nation,” Hood said. “Being in the coaching profession we have lived in a lot of places, but when our kids are asked ‘where are you from’ they say ‘Lexington’ — it definitely feels like home to our family.”

Hood coached at Eastern Kentucky University from 2008 to 2015, producing a 55-38 record and leading the Colonels to three FCS Playoff appearances and two Ohio Valley Conference titles.

