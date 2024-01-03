Dean Hood returns to UK Football staff

Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of...
Just two days after retiring from coaching, Dean Hood has returned to the University of Kentucky as the football program's Director of Player Development.(KFVS)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just two days after announcing his retirement from coaching, Dean Hood is returning to a place he knows well.

On Wednesday, the University of Kentucky welcomed Hood back as the football program’s Director of Player Development.

Previously, Hood was a member of Mark Stoops’ coaching staff from 2017 to 2019. During that span, Hood served as special teams coordinator, outside linebackers coach and defensive backs coach.

“I’m extremely pleased to have Dean Hood rejoin our staff,” Stoops said. “When he was here previously, I grew a deep respect for him – not only as a coach on the field, but also for the way he guided and grew his players as young men. He will be a great asset to our overall program and to the personal development of our players.”

Hood had been the coach at Murray State, compiling a record of 15-25 during his four seasons as the Racers head coach.

“My family and I are excited to return to Big Blue Nation,” Hood said. “Being in the coaching profession we have lived in a lot of places, but when our kids are asked ‘where are you from’ they say ‘Lexington’ — it definitely feels like home to our family.”

Hood coached at Eastern Kentucky University from 2008 to 2015, producing a 55-38 record and leading the Colonels to three FCS Playoff appearances and two Ohio Valley Conference titles.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
New mom Sydney and baby Taytum Blaire Van Norstran
Baptist Health Corbin introduces first baby of 2024
WYMT First Alert Weather
Tracking a messy weekend forecast
Buckhorn City Council meets to remove mayor.
Buckhorn City Council votes to remove mayor
A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers...
Pastor charged with assaulting wife’s co-worker, pushing his head toward McDonald’s deep fryer, police say

Latest News

Cordia vs. Knott Central
Knott Central bounces back in Hindman
Girls High School Basketball
The Lady Patriots take care of business at home
Sophomore guard Daulton Combs nails the opening shot of the game beyond the arc.
No. 4 Hazard stuns No. 3 Perry Central at home in cross-town rivalry ARH Game of the Week
Sophomore guard Taylor Couch heads to the line after converting an and-one layup.
No. 9 Perry Central fights off cross-town rival Hazard to win opening game of ARH Game of the Week doubleheader