Daniel Cameron named CEO of 1792 Exchange

DANIEL CAMERON
DANIEL CAMERON(WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WYMT) - Outgoing Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced his next endeavor.

In a news release Wednesday, Cameron was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the 1792 Exchange. In the release, officials with the non-profit organization said it “seeks to preserve freedom by partnering with allies to steer public companies back to neutral on divisive, ideological issues.”

“I’m honored to serve as the CEO of the 1792 Exchange, where I will continue meaningful work to put an end to the anti-American ESG agenda that threatens to take over our corporations and change the fabric of our country,” Cameron said of joining the 1792 Exchange.

“Our goal has always been to help corporations move back toward neutral on ideological issues so they can better serve their shareholders and customers,” said 1792 Exchange founder Nathan Estruth.

Cameron will join 1792 Exchange President Paul Fitzpatrick in leading the organization.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
New mom Sydney and baby Taytum Blaire Van Norstran
Baptist Health Corbin introduces first baby of 2024
WYMT First Alert Weather
Tracking a messy weekend forecast
Buckhorn City Council meets to remove mayor.
Buckhorn City Council votes to remove mayor
A manager in training told police she called her husband for assistance after the workers...
Pastor charged with assaulting wife’s co-worker, pushing his head toward McDonald’s deep fryer, police say

Latest News

MONEY MGN
Perry County awarded emergency road aid funds
Three people are facing multiple charges after an incident in Wayne County.
Three people arrested in Wayne Co.
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
Stormy Weather
The weekend forecast continues to look messy