Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

By Jeanne Moos, CNN via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EDMOND, Okla. (CNN) – A cat in Oklahoma saved a family dog from a coyote attack.

Oakley, a 6-year-old dog, went outside in her backyard when a coyote pounced on her. A second coyote also tried to get a bite.

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off the coyotes.

Lane Dyer said Binx is a stray cat that he and his family take care of. Binx and Oakley are good friends.

“Her and Oakley hit it off pretty good from the beginning,” Dyer said.

So, when the first coyote grabbed Oakley, it was Binx to the rescue.

Although the cat scared the wild animals away, unfortunately, Oakley did suffer injuries from the coyote’s bite.

Dyer said blood was “spouting out of her chest.” But with stitches and a splint, Oakley recovered after about a month.

Dyer is thankful Binx was there to protect Oakley.

“I think she’s shown that she’s not afraid of much,” he said.

