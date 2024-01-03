Baptist Health Corbin introduces first baby of 2024

New mom Sydney and baby Taytum Blaire Van Norstran(Debbie Hardin, Baptist Health Corbin)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff with the Labor and Delivery unit at Baptist Health Corbin announced the arrival of the first baby of 2024.

At 9:16 a.m. on Monday, Sydney Van Norstran welcomed her baby girl into the world.

“I feel incredibly blessed to start the new year with the birth of my precious baby girl. It’s a truly magical and unforgettable experience,” said Sydney. “She is beautiful!”

The baby, named Taytum, weighed 5 pounds 11.7 ounces.

“We are thrilled to be a part of such a special moment. The arrival of the first baby of the year is always a joyous occasion, and it signifies the beauty of new beginnings,” said Melissa Barnett. “The staff on Women’s Health and Labor and Delivery have donated gifts to the new baby and mom including a car seat carrier/stroller, car seat cover, newborn car seat head support, breast pads, preemie clothing, changing pad, baby lotion, mittens, baby hamper, nigh light, sleep sack, and diapers. The Baptist Health Corbin Gift Shop donated baby’s first Teddy Bear.”

