W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue announces merger to better serve Johnson Co.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the board of directors of W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue announced a merger with the River Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said the two departments are now a singular agency and will serve around 4,600 people in an area of 48 square miles.

The fire station at River will become W.R. Castle Station 3, and officials said plans are underway to upgrade equipment and vehicles at the station.

“The merger will soon provide an improved ISO rating for property owners in the former River district, creating significant savings on their homeowner’s insurance premiums,” officials said.

Volunteers are needed to help staff all three stations. If you are interested, you can stop by Station 1 any Tuesday evening or contact any volunteer for an application.

