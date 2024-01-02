WKYT Investigates | Dozens of dead dogs found dumped in Ky. national forest

Editor’s Note: The content of this story may be upsetting to some viewers and readers.

STEARNS, Ky. (WKYT) - The bodies of dozens of dead dogs have been discovered on federally-managed land in southern Kentucky.

The dump site, which was found along a hillside on Andy Watson Road in rural McCreary County, is part of the Daniel Boone National Forest, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson confirmed.

Animal advocates believe it is part of an operation that has continued for months, evidenced by the number of dog bodies found in different locations and in various states of decomposition.

“I don’t have the answers,” said Melissa, a board member of Kentucky Saving Them Together, who asked to be identified only by her first name and title. “This is shocking to us, too, because it’s very confusing on why it’s happening. Because it shouldn’t be.”

Melissa and her fellow board member, Tamara Richmond, went up to the site after a property owner’s trail camera captured images December 20 of a truck going up the hill with dogs’ bodies in the truck bed and going down the hill with the truck bed empty.

The property owner who placed the camera told WKYT Investigates that he first stumbled upon decaying dog carcasses in that area over the summer, shortly after he bought land in a remote area that abuts the national forest.

A composite showing two still images provided to WKYT that were taken from a trail cam placed by a local property owner. On the left, a truck drives up the hill with dogs' bodies in the truck bed. On the right, it drives down the hill with an empty truck bed 14 minutes later. Note: Blurring added by WKYT. (WKYT/Photo provided)

On a rainy day last week he took WKYT’s Garrett Wymer two-and-a-half miles out a one-lane gravel road to show him the dump sites.

They found the bodies of dozens of dead dogs dumped and scattered over a leafy hillside. Some were in trash bags; others were rotting out in the open. Some had only teeth and bones visible; others had fur or even collars still identifiable. The decomposition also produced a noticeable odor when the wind caught it.

Farther up the hill - just past the concrete figures of angels eerily guarding a small cemetery - another, less-hallowed graveyard was visible right out in the open. Amid animal skulls and bones, the bodies of seven dogs had been thrown out behind some trees where the road dead ends.

The bodies of those seven dogs appear to match those seen in the truck bed in the surveillance image taken December 20.

The two animal advocates had come out to the dump site to check those animals for visible injuries. However, they said they found no injuries, no sign of abuse, no gunshot wounds - and the animals looked healthy.

“They appear,” Melissa said, “to have been euthanized and frozen.”

Asked to clarify what she meant by “frozen,” Melissa said they were solid.

“They were hard,” she continued. “I’m pressing on the dog, and I’m doing that to kind of gauge how long the dog had been deceased. There’s a lot of different ways to tell. But the dog was solid from one end to the other. That tells me that the dog was frozen. More so than just being out overnight.”

Concrete angels guard a small cemetery off Andy Watson Road. Not much farther up the hill sits a less-hallowed graveyard - where seven dead dogs were recently dumped. (WKYT)

Melissa recorded a video of their encounter with the animals, as she described what she was seeing and feeling. She also removed collars from the six dogs that had them - a way to help with identification and a sign of respect in the animal rescue world, she said.

Advocates still have a lot of questions.

“This is odd because it is not illegal to euthanize an animal,” Melissa said. “There are ways of disposing of animals that is legal and contained and safe. There is no reason that someone who is authorized to euthanize an animal would then turn around and dispose of it this way. So that’s very confusing.”

Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Forest Service are now investigating.

It is against the law to dump dead animals out in the open. It is also illegal to dump on federal forest lands.

“We have laws,” Richmond said. “But they’re not enforced. We want these laws enforced.”

Melissa began to get emotional as she held in her hands the six collars she had taken from the dogs’ bodies.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said, vowing to keep the collars out of respect unless she has to turn them over as part of the investigation. “Their fate was to be dumped out like trash and be eaten. And that’s sad.”

The bodies of seven dogs were found lying out in the open at the top of the hill where the road ends. Note: Blurring added by WKYT. (WKYT)

