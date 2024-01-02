WATCH: ARH Game of the Week -- Perry Central vs Hazard

By Armando Barry
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tune in to Heroes & Icons for the first of this week’s ARH Game of the Week between Perry Central and Hazard.

Hazard will host the Commodores in a boys and girls doubleheader at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The girls game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m.

The boys will start at 7:30 p.m.

You can also watch the highlights and catch up on other games and scores around the area later tonight on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

