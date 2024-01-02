Tracking a messy weekend forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are giving you the First Alert to keep an eye on the weekend as a messy forecast is on tap.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

In the short term, high pressure controls the forecast. We are tracking dry and cool weather tonight. Low temperatures dip into the upper-20s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Another dry and near-average day is on tap for Wednesday. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-lower-40s under a partly sunny sky.

Into Wednesday night, we are tracking a weak cold front to move across the region. We could see a passing sprinkle or snow flurry, but most of the region looks to remain dry and cold. Lows are back in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Ending The Work Week

The forecast is mostly calm to close out the first work week of 2024.

A stray rain or snow shower can not be ruled out Thursday as a weak cold front sweeps across the region, but it will not rain everywhere. Highs only top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

Friday is looking nice. We stay dry and partly sunny. Highs top out in the mid-40s.

We are tracking some changes into late Friday and the weekend as our next weather system moves across the region. Some spotty wintry mix will be possible by Friday night, especially after midnight. Lows dip into the lower-30s.

Weekend Forecast

Be sure to stay weather aware and download the WYMT First Alert Weather app because we are tracking a messy, complicated forecast for the weekend.

A strong area of low pressure will move across the region, and the track of this low pressure system is the million dollar question.

With the latest data, models are showing this low pressure system moving over our region. If this happens, the forecast will trend milder and less wintry. However, if the low pressure system jumps further south, the forecast will trend cooler and possibly more wintry.

For now, we are leaning towards the milder, less wintry forecast. We could still see some wintry mix Saturday, mainly early. However, the forecast is trending towards mainly rain by Saturday afternoon. High temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s, while lows only fall into the mid-30s.

Once this system passes on Sunday, some cooler air will start to filter in, so we are tracking more patches of wintry mix under a cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s, and lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

Again, this forecast will more than likely change over the next few days, so be sure to stay updated as we pin down the details.

