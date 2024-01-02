State, FAA approve Letcher Co. airport plans

Letcher County road leading up to where officials are planning to build an airport.
Letcher County road leading up to where officials are planning to build an airport.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Airport Board has long been working to have a location for aircraft in the area.

The airport would be located in Isom near Double Kwik.

State and federal officials have approved the project.

“We met with Congressman Rogers to see if there was any help he could give us. He gave us some great advice. The FAA called us,” said Pine Mountain Partnership Executive Director Jeffrey Justice, who is also on the airport board.

While Justice said the airport may not ‘fix’ the economy, it can still make an impact.

“So, have a 15-minute drive to the industrial park versus a 30, 45-minute drive. That can make a difference in some executives’ minds,” said Jeffrey Justice.

Justice said they hope to have the airport built within the next five years.

