South Laurel officially names John Hines their new head football coach

Hines was the head football coach at Pulaski County high school from 1996-2023.
Hines was the head football coach at Pulaski County high school from 1996-2023.(South Laurel AD Jep Irwin)
By Audrey Hausberger and Armando Barry
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel High School has officially named John Hines as their new head football coach on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

We will attach an uploaded video with more information on South Laurel’s new head football coach after WYMT Mountain Sports at 6.

The first sign of Hines’ departure from his former head coaching job at Pulaski County High School, where he coached from 1999-2023, came when Hines changed his title to “South Laurel Cardinals Football Coach” in the bio of his “X” account.

On Tuesday, South Laurel High School released a statement officially welcoming Hines as a South Laurel Cardinal.

“I am extremely excited to be at South Laurel,” Hines said. “I think the opportunity is a wonderful one.  Thanks to Dr. Kidd and Coach Irwin for extending this opportunity, and I am ready to get the ball rolling.  I hope the players are ready to get to work and make South Laurel Cardinal Football something special.”

South Laurel High School principal Dr. Jeremy Kidd also talked about the pedigree Hines brings to the football field as their new hire.

“Coach Hines was highly successful as the head coach at Pulaski County for 25 years and developed that program into a consistent winner and a 5A state championship without any previous program success to speak of,” Kidd said. “His impressive record of over 200 wins and multiple championships speaks for itself.”

South Laurel athletic director Jep Irwin also talked about their new head football coach.

Coach Hines has been one of Kentucky’s most successful and well-respected coaches over the past three decades and we believe he is the right person to lead our program back to success and to take us to new heights, given the strong support in our community, our top-notch facilities, and the other program facets already in place to help our athletes have success,” Irwin said. “We could not be more excited for our players and the South Laurel community.”

In his time with the Maroons, Hines helped Pulaski County to the Class 5A State Championship title in 2014 and was the state runner up three times (2013, 2014 and 2016).

Hines and the Maroons were also Class 5A Region champs six times.

