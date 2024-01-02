Prestonsburg planning meeting ahead of flood mitigation project

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg is holding a public meeting Thursday, inviting Mays Branch Road residents to see the plans for a flood mitigation project.

The project, originally pitched and funded in 2016, came after flooding in 2014 that reached further than usual.

“The flooding has actually been around a lot of homes. It’s done a lot of damage to some of the homes, some of the yards, some of the driveways,” said Mayor Les Stapleton. “It’s gotten up into some houses where it never had gotten up before.”

Now, after the years of weathering and inflation considered, the plans have been modified to address some of the most problematic and flood-prone areas of the creeks and ditches in the area.

“We actually had the money pulled from us- the funding pulled from us. And we got it back and it pulled from us again, we got it back and then COVID hit,” said Stapleton. “In 2016 we could have done the whole project. In 2024 we cannot do the whole project for that. So we’ll concentrate on the areas with the most damage or the most life threatening situations.”

Stapleton said the idea is to use the now $880,000 available to get as much repaired as possible, saying the project was never forgotten by the council.

“It’s a 2016 project. I hate that it’s taken this long, but we’ve done everything we can to make this happen,” said Stapleton.

The public meeting Thursday will allow those impacted to see what areas will be the focus of the new project. Stapleton said one large section of Mays Branch Road and one point of issue at the dead end will be tackled, as well as two places on Freds Fork that are causing issues in neighboring yards.

“We’ll let people know what we’re gonna be able to do, how much we have to work with,” said Stapleton.

The meeting will be hosted Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Mountain Arts Center.

