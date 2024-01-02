KY HELP Statewide Call Center extends operational hours

Operation Unite
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation UNITE staffs the KY HELP Statewide Call Center and announced Tuesday that the weekday hours would be extended.

The screening and referral specialist will now be available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hours on Saturday and Sunday will remain from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The extended hours were put in place to compensate for the hours when the call center received the most “missed” calls.

KY HELP Statewide Call Center Director Jamie Gilliam said that calls received outside the posted hours are monitored and, if a crisis arises, staff will attempt to provide immediate assistance regardless of the time of day. Otherwise, calls are returned the next business day.

The KY HELP Statewide call center is a toll-free and confidential line that helps Kentuckians with substance use disorders who are seeking help.

The call center opened in December 2017, received 24,500 inquiries, and referred nearly 5,400 people to a treatment program.

The phone number for the KY HELP Statewide Call Center is 1-8338-KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357).

