‘God loves it more than I do’: community member reacts to KRADD food truck

CORNETTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Area Development District Food Truck has been serving folks in the community since the end of November.

Since its inception, KRADD officials said it has helped the organization reach 179 new senior adults in its eight-county coverage area.

KRADD food truck manager Breanna Howard said they serve free meals five days a week to seniors 60 years and older.

“It’s eye-opening. It’s been a very neat experience very unique I think,” Howard said. “It’s been nice being able to offer a meal to people who may not have a warm meal.”

The eight counties KRADD serves include Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe.

Howard said they wanted to reach more seniors in every county and so far, it has been a success.

“So far everybody likes the food so that’s a plus, and every day it grows a little more so that has been nice,” she added.

On Tuesday, the food truck was parked at the Cornettsville Fire Department.

Eddie Sexton is from that area and said it was his second time visiting the food truck and it is a blessing to the community.

“It’s just a wonderful thing. I appreciate it. Even God loves it more than I do,” he said.

Sexton also added that he enjoyed getting to stop by and interact with people in his community.

“I enjoy talking to people. You know where I belong to church and everything. I love to talk to people you know about the Lord and everything I can,” he said.

Howard added that the main goal behind the food truck is to reach people like Eddie.

“That was the idea behind the food truck to go into the more remote locations that aren’t so easy to come out to our local senior centers. To reach more of the seniors that can’t get out. We serve eight counties, but we currently have 17 locations we’re setting up at,” she said.

On Wednesday, the food truck will be in Breathitt County at Wolf Coal Church.

A full list of the food truck locations for this month can be found below.

Copyright 2024 WYMT. All rights reserved.